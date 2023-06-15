Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,232 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $437.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $325.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $439.72.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

