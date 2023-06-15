Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,274 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $77.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.