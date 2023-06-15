Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,527 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 151.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 824.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $79.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average of $71.20.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

