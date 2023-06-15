Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Quanta Services by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,956,000 after acquiring an additional 501,131 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,531,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,620,000 after acquiring an additional 65,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Quanta Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,421,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $691,070,000 after acquiring an additional 45,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,712,000 after acquiring an additional 83,520 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PWR opened at $185.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.49 and a 200-day moving average of $158.78. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.86 and a 52 week high of $186.50.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,030 shares of company stock valued at $42,886,741. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.91.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

