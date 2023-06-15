Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.1% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on MRK. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %
Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $108.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $275.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
