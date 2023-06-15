Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.8% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $73.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

