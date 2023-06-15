Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,484 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MCD opened at $288.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.45. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.