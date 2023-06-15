Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $374.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.64. The firm has a market cap of $355.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

