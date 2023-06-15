Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,449 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,136 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.8% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $156.91 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.90 and a 52-week high of $157.33. The stock has a market cap of $422.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.51 and its 200 day moving average is $146.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $84,381,204.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,372,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,869,658,852.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,668,300. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

