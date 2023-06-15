Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,060 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,230,979,000 after acquiring an additional 355,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,983,000 after acquiring an additional 445,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after acquiring an additional 203,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,811,000 after acquiring an additional 185,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $114.43 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

