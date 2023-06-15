Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Sells 410 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $337,686,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $149,668,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $399.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $375.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.