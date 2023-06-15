Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Sells 72 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 0.8% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $1,044,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETN opened at $193.07 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $194.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.71.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

