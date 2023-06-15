Richard Aguilar Sells 275,940 Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) insider Richard Aguilar sold 275,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $355,962.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,813,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,039.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Richard Aguilar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Richard Aguilar sold 500,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $710,000.00.

Cano Health Stock Down 10.4 %

CANO stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cano Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 512,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 144,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cano Health by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,542,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 149,752 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the first quarter worth approximately $648,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cano Health by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 142,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health in the 1st quarter valued at $865,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CANO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cano Health to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.64.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

