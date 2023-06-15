Richard J. Wehrle Sells 1,500 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,788.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alamo Group Price Performance

ALG stock opened at $183.65 on Thursday. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $186.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.84. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $411.77 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.00%.

ALG has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Alamo Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Alamo Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Alamo Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

See Also

