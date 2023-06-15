Rio Frank J. Del Sells 300,000 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 926,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,084,752.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 0.9 %

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.90) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

