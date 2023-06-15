Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Cuts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,654 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 2.6% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,850 shares of company stock valued at $37,003,987. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $209.40 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $203.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

