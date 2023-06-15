Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.3% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Home Depot by 43,733.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $2,635,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $299.71 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

