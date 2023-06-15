Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Decreases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Cintas comprises 3.8% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,791,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Cintas by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 63,080 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock opened at $486.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $487.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $465.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

