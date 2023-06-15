Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Has $7.80 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises 2.8% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 919.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $87.01. The firm has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.