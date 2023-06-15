Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Invests $5.39 Million in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 218,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,000. Shoals Technologies Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHLS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,964,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after buying an additional 1,797,637 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,130,000 after buying an additional 1,670,238 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,598,000 after buying an additional 1,383,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 381.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,708,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,158,000 after buying an additional 1,353,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $32,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 2.09.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $105.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.