Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Lowers Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,041 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up 2.3% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $204.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.62 and its 200 day moving average is $209.35. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

