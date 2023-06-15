Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Purchases 113 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor accounts for approximately 2.2% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $882,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK stock opened at $506.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $238.43 and a 12 month high of $512.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $475.33 and its 200 day moving average is $433.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

