Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Purchases Shares of 41,884 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.8% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $273.35 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $276.57. The firm has a market cap of $700.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.33 and a 200 day moving average of $185.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,920,773. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

