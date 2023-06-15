Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,557 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 2.7% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.22.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $440.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $356.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.54. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.53 and a 52-week high of $447.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

