Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 1,950 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.2% in the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 130,367 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,118.6% in the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 61,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $124.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $129.55.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,467 shares of company stock worth $29,279,070. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.