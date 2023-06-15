RS Group (LON:RS1) Sets New 12-Month Low at $773.80

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 773.80 ($9.68) and last traded at GBX 783.60 ($9.80), with a volume of 41281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 794.40 ($9.94).

RS1 has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.14) price target on shares of RS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on RS Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.64) to GBX 1,050 ($13.14) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on RS Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,000 ($12.51) target price for the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.76) price target on shares of RS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.39) target price on shares of RS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,046.25 ($13.09).

The company has a market cap of £3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,324.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 845.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 906.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a GBX 13.70 ($0.17) dividend. This is a boost from RS Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,500.00%.

In related news, insider David J. R. Sleath bought 6,222 shares of RS Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 803 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £49,962.66 ($62,515.84). In other news, insider David J. R. Sleath purchased 6,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 803 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £49,962.66 ($62,515.84). Also, insider Simon Pryce purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 804 ($10.06) per share, with a total value of £233,160 ($291,741.74). Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About RS Group

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

