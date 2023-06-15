Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.77

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.77 and last traded at C$37.73, with a volume of 55078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUS shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.50 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$34.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Russel Metals Increases Dividend

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.20. Russel Metals had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion. On average, analysts predict that Russel Metals Inc. will post 4.3823884 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.88%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.