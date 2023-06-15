Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 49,181 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $1,487,233.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,307,704.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,788 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $113,526.36.
- On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,501 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $135,075.01.
- On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,223 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $678,111.60.
- On Thursday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,074 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $873,179.40.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CTR opened at $30.07 on Thursday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.
