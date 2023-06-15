Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Reduced by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

CRM stock opened at $209.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,616,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,850 shares of company stock worth $37,003,987 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

