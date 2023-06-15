Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,205 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $10,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $644,000. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 32.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Down 3.6 %

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $42.54. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.49. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $113.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SASR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.