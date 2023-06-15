Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.17

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.17 and last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 37097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.86.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1,238.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.