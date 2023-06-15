Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.43

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 211718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 388.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,270.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.