Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.43

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 211718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.
Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 388.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,270.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.
About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF
The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.
