Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.15

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.15 and last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 181900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.77.
Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,832,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,785,000 after buying an additional 85,423 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 292,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,615,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 54,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period.
About Schwab International Equity ETF
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.