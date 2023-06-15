Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $36.21 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

