Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $12,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 454,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,000 after buying an additional 125,349 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $51.01 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.27.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

