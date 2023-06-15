Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $640,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $43.40 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

