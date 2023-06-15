Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST) Shares Sold by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,356 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Semper Paratus Acquisition were worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGST opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire companies operating in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries.

