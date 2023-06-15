Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires 126,400 Shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,400 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFAR. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $909,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AFAR opened at $10.59 on Thursday. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology companies with Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming, and other new financial technology and services application in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

