Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires 150,000 Shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $497,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,111,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 126,601.0% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 126,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTF stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.62.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

