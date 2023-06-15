Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires 173,745 Shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,745 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioPlus Acquisition were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIOS. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $10,280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,152,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,410,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,098,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,940,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BioPlus Acquisition alerts:

BioPlus Acquisition Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BIOS opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.23.

BioPlus Acquisition Company Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioPlus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPlus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.