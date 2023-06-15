Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,674 Shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I were worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 138.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,085,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after buying an additional 630,500 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,065,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after buying an additional 123,530 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 631,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 131,883 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth about $4,793,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $3,499,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

