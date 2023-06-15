Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires 300,370 Shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Get Rating) by 130.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 530,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,370 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 770,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 299,981 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 505,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 478,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,072,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,108,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Price Performance

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Company Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, ordinary shares purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

