Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,210 Shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 761,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,210 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercato Partners Acquisition were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPRA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Elequin Securities LLC raised its stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition by 9,114.0% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 22,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPRA opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Profile

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

