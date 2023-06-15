Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires 570,000 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCGU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCGU – Get Rating) by 102.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,000 shares during the quarter. PG&E comprises approximately 4.8% of Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $161,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $31,816,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PG&E by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in PG&E by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,770,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,636,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in PG&E by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 665,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,788,000 after buying an additional 359,630 shares in the last quarter.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PCGU stock opened at $149.31 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $152.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.50.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.375 dividend. This represents a $5.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.