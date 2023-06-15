Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires 69,764 Shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 919,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,764 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valuence Merger Corp. I were worth $9,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMCA stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49.

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

