Shaolin Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EVe Mobility Acquisition were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the first quarter worth $504,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,335,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,667,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 511,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 211,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

