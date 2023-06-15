Shaolin Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 594,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TG Venture Acquisition were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in TG Venture Acquisition by 0.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in TG Venture Acquisition by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 74,758 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TG Venture Acquisition by 0.5% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 301,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,957,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

TG Venture Acquisition Stock Performance

TG Venture Acquisition stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. TG Venture Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32.

TG Venture Acquisition Profile

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

