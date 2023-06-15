Shaolin Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 673,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chenghe Acquisition were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,444,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,575,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,415,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chenghe Acquisition by 239.1% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 159,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 112,375 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chenghe Acquisition alerts:

Chenghe Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CHEA stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. Chenghe Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46.

Chenghe Acquisition Company Profile

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chenghe Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenghe Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.