Shaolin Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,553,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CIIG Capital Partners II were worth $15,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II by 43.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,335,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,301,000 after buying an additional 406,590 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II by 5,237.7% in the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 960,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after buying an additional 942,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the first quarter worth about $7,936,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 476,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 18,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

CIIG Capital Partners II Stock Performance

Shares of CIIG opened at $8.75 on Thursday. CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

CIIG Capital Partners II Company Profile

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, and telecommunications industries, as well as companies with business models that are enabled by technology.

