Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys 118,685 Shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,685 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forum Merger IV were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMIV. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Forum Merger IV by 90.6% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 381,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 181,286 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Forum Merger IV by 4,502.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Forum Merger IV by 599.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 299,785 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Forum Merger IV by 500.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 163,634 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

Forum Merger IV Price Performance

FMIV opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

Forum Merger IV Profile

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Forum Merger IV Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.